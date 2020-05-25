Caeland Garner Gets the Feeling for “Back Home”

"I hope people remember the fact that home is just one memory away," he says.

Now more than ever, there’s a strong desire to reconnect with the familiar folks back home. Nashville musician Caeland Garner knows the feeling, and he shares those emotions in his new video, appropriately titled “Back Home.”

Take a look, then read our exclusive interview with this North Carolina native (and 2018 contestant on The Voice) below the player.

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

The thing I remember most about the day we shot the video was how everyone came together to make the video happen. The crew, cast, and location owners were so generous and helped make the video come to life. My favorite moment was the firework scene. That’s when I realized I was really shooting my first music video. It’s a memory I will never forget.

How does the video bring your song to life?

When Mark Bright, Brad Clawson and I wrote this song we were trying to recall all the things that reminded us of our childhood memories of back home. For me, it was the memories of riding around goofing off with my sister and best friend in my old truck. I was so happy to have that truck in the video as well as my sister and best friend.

Aaron Scott and I discussed the concept of the video before filming and found that our backgrounds were very similar. It was a collaborative effort, but Aaron’s vision brought a nostalgic quality to being back home much like the song does. It puts your mind at ease and allows you to slip into that place that reminds you of home.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

In these uncertain times we don’t know when we might see our family again. As viewers watch the music video I hope it brings back their own memories of back home. Those memories can alleviate a lot of sadness and give you that little dose of home when you need it most. I hope people remember the fact that home is just one memory away.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I was with my parents the first time I watched the music video and I will never forget watching it with them. I cried like a big ole baby. Aaron did such an amazing job of visually telling the story of our song. My mama was grinning just as big as I was. Dad seemed so proud, as he watched “Old Blue” pull up in the first scene. That truck has taken us a lot of places and a lot of miles.

Songwriters: Caeland Garner, Mark Bright, Brad Clawson; Director: Aaron Scott