Jason Aldean Makes the Call to Postpone 2020 Tour

Your Safety Is "Something We're Not Going to Gamble On," He Says

Like so many other country stars this week, Jason Aldean announced on Wednesday afternoon (May 20) that he’d made the tough call to postpone his 2020 We Back tour. It was scheduled to run from July 11 in Ohio through Sept 26 in California. Aldean’s summer tour was going to feature Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver as show openers.

“The health and safety of my fans, my band and crew and all the local workers in your town who help pull off our shows each night is something we’re not going to gamble on,” Aldean wrote on social media. “I can promise you we’ll get you new dates as soon as we can and that me and the boys will be back next year bigger and louder than ever.”



