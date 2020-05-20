Music

Miranda Lambert Holds Open Audition for Rescue Dogs

Get Those Headshots Ready for National Rescue Dog Day
by 1h ago

What’s that saying about rescue dogs? Who rescued who, right? And no one knows that better than Miranda Lambert, who is currently mom to basically every rescue dog she’s ever met.

And so in honor of #NationalRescueDogDay — and in honor of the dogs and their rescuers — Lambert is making a brand new music video to celebrate. All you have to do is share your pictures and/or videos of you and your dog here for your chance to be a part of this special video.

Even if you are just fostering a four-legged buddy, why not snap a few pictures and see if your shelter pet makes the cut? We hope to see all of your fur babies on TV very, very soon.

