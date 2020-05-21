Why We’re in Love with Kelsea Ballerini’s Tipsy Candor

Late on Wednesday night (May 20), this was the tweet that started all the tweets: “Mildly drunk (hole in the bottle) and bored in the house and I’m in the house bored. Mini q&a?! GO,” Kelsea Ballerini wrote on Twitter at about 10:00 p.m.

Mildly drunk (hole in the bottle ‍♀️) and bored in the house and I’m in the house bored. Mini q&a?! GO! — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) May 21, 2020

And in came the questions. From her friends, her hubby, and mostly her fans. With her inhibitions a little lower — thanks, tequila! — Ballerini was all in her feels as she answered everyone with delightful candor.



One thing you would tell your high school graduating 17-year-old self if you could.

The ceremony isn’t “the” moment. Sure, it’s the one on the wall. But “the” moment is the one with yourself when you actually realize that you did it. And held yourself accountable and got there. It’s powerful.

Any advice for someone who is dealing with a lot of anxiety during this time?

Same. It’s tough, babe. Find people that calm you. Know your hobbies or personal “escapes” to ground you and make you feel steady. Every day I make “to do” lists, even if they’re silly…it helps me stay on track, accountable, and looking forward. Love you.

How are you doing? Miss you!

I’m ok. Every day is a bit of an emotional roller coaster, honestly. Been really trying to focus on the positive things and stay mentally healthy and creative. But also have grace for the down moments. How are you? How are y’all?

First thing you’re going to do post quarantine ???

Get my nails done because wooooof and then go hug as many humans as possible. *when safe*

What has been your favorite movie during quarantine or in general?

KNIVES OUT!!! It’s like a murder mystery dinner but in movie form and not too scary.

What’s your fave emoji!?

(White heart), (cowboy hat face), (clinking glasses) are my three most used and I feel like that says a lot.

The Office or Friends?

THE OFFICE.

Do you have a go-to hangover cure for when you’re throwin’ em back?

Regret.

How long did it take you to write “Hole in the Bottle?” 😉

We wrote it one night on a writing retreat in Florida. We had written a few songs that day and then went to dinner. And had wine. Then got back and wrote it. Get it? Because there was a hole in the bottle?

What kind of wine did you put a hole in the bottle in tonight?

Tequila.

Can you Zoom call some fans?

I actually have!! But yes, Insta message me y’all’s weekend zoom hangs and I’ll try to pop into a few.

Will there still be a tour and a TOUR???

There was a tour, the biggest of my career with my dream lineup, planned for fall. Unfortunately, it couldn’t happen and luckily we didn’t announce before the pandemic. But the second it’s safe, Ill be back.

What have you been doing to keep busy during quarintine?

I’ve been writing songs. Alone. And a lot of them. I’m getting back in touch with that part of myself, and it’s been really wonderful and freeing.

Then Morgan Evans asked his wife his own question via Twitter, even though he was right there with her IRL.

Why you gotta look so cute there on the couch in your slippers?

I think the people (people…help me out) want you to get me another bevvy…



</noscript> </div>

Ballerini will be part of the CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special airing on June 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, along with Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt, Brandi Carlile, Darius Rucker, Lauren Daigle, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town and Kristen Bell. The stars will be filmed virtually from their homes, and the two-hour special will pay tribute to the most vital and inspirational Americans on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, from the essential worlds of healthcare, education, business, foodservice, first responders, U.S. military and more. Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro Embedded from www.youtube.com



