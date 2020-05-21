Brad Warren’s Son Sage Michael Dies

In a quiet Instagram post on Thursday morning (May 21), The Warren Brothers shared the tragic news that Brad Warren’s son Sage Michael Warren, 21, has died.

Sage was born on Sept. 6, 1998, and was Brad and his wife Michelle’s oldest son. The couple has two younger sons, Quinn Douglas and Jude Fox. Sage played football for Father Ryan High School in Nashville, and he graduated in 2017.

Donations can be made in Sage’s name to Porter’s Call, a group dedicated to the support, encouragement and counsel for recording artists since 2001, as well as MusiCares, an ally to the music community that provides preventative, recovery, and emergency assistance to safeguard the well-being of music people in need.

Brad and his brother Brett — The Warren Brothers — have been a part of Nashville’s tight-knit family of treasured singer-songwriters since moving to Music City in 1995. In October 2019, the brothers played a show in Atlanta and talked about the moment when they knew they had to move to Nashville. Along with their own success as a country duo, they’ve spent years honing their songwriting craft for other country artists with songs like “Red Solo Cup,” “If You’re Reading This,” “Feel That Fire,” “Little Bit of Everything,” “We Back,” “Sober Saturday Night,” “Thought About You,” “Every Time I Hear That Song,” “Between the River and Me,” and countless others.

In addition to their songwriting gifts, the brothers were engaging and entertaining enough to land them their own CMT reality show about being not quite there yet, called Barely Famous: The Warren Brothers.



