Feed the Front Line Live Stars Support COVID-19 Workers, Local Restaurants

CMT and Feed The Front Line’s Feed The Front Line LIVE, Presented By CMT brought together the biggest names in country music for an epic virtual benefit concert on Wednesday (May 20). The streaming event raised money for Feed the Front Line, a youth-led nonprofit that buys meals from struggling restaurants and donates it to frontline heroes, essential workers, and other people in need during COVID-19. Fans can continue to contribute.

The three separate ‘mealtime’ streams took place on CMT’s Facebook and YouTube channel during breakfast (10 am ET), lunch (2 pm ET) and dinner (8 pm ET) featuring special at-home performances and surprise virtual appearances from 40+ artists, alongside heartwarming stories directly from frontline heroes and restaurant owners who have received support from Feed The Front Line donations.

The extraordinary lineup featured the biggest and brightest names in country music including (in alphabetical order): Adam Melchor, Avril Lavigne, Billy Ray Cyrus, Blanco Brown, Brad Paisley, Brett Young, Caitlyn Smith, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood (cameo), Cassadee Pope, Caylee Hammack, Charlie Worsham, Chase Rice, Clay Walker, Cody Alan (cameo), Dustin Lynch, Dylan Scott, Grace Potter, Faith Hill, Hailey Whitters, Ingrid Andress, Jimmie Allen, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Kip Moore, Kylie Morgan, Lee Brice, Lori McKenna, Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy, Peyton Manning (cameo), RaeLynn, Restless Road, Rita Wilson, Russell Dickerson, Ryan Tannehill (cameo), Sam Williams, Scotty McCreery, Sheryl Crow, Shy Carter, Sloan Woolly, Solomon Thomas (cameo), Tenille Townes, The Warren Brothers + Lance Miller, Tim McGraw and Tucker Beathard.

Several top highlights from the multi-hour livestream include:

· Scotty McCreery was the first performance of the day, sharing a touching tribute of his hit “This Is It.”

· Also during breakfast, Rita Wilson surprised fans by performing her new, inspiring song “Where’s My Country Song.”

· Tim McGraw made lunch unforgettable with an epic cover of “Slide Off Your Satin Sheets.”

· Avril Lavigne lifted spirits with her fiery performance of “Warriors.”

· Jon Pardi treated fans to a stripped down performance of his new song “Ain’t Always The Cowboy.”

· Dinner started with a bang as Brad Paisley sang his fun-loving hit “No I in Beer.”

· Kelsea Ballerini took us back in time with moving rendition of “Lean on Me.”

· Kenny Chesney treated viewers to fan-favorite “You and Tequila.”

· Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s intimate duet of “Feels So Right” was the final performance of dinner, closing the night on a high note.

Founded in March 2020, Feed The Front Line is dedicated to supporting local economies by purchasing meals from struggling restaurants to keep them in business and then donating it for free to frontline workers and other people most in need during COVID-19. To date, the organization has raised over $750,000 and delivered close to 50,000 meals to front line workers.