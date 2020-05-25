Music

Country Legends We Love: Tom T. Hall

His Hits Include “(Old Dogs, Children And) Watermelon Wine,” “Harper Valley P.T.A.”
With his lyrical vignettes of colorful characters and commonplace situations, Tom T. Hall is known to classic country fans as The Storyteller.

Highly regarded as a songwriter and recording artist, his hits include “Harper Valley P.T.A.” for Jeannie C. Riley and his own recording of “(Old Dogs, Children And) Watermelon Wine.”

