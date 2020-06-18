Gabby Barrett on the Learning Curve of Songwriting

</noscript> </div>

In a phone call from Nashville, where Barrett was getting ready for the album’s release on Friday (June 19), the conversation started with her honest approach to songwriting and ended with how she feels about her Lord.

CMT.com: After watching you on American Idol, and seeing you everywhere ever since, it’s obvious that you’ve been singing forever. But the songwriting part of the equation seems like it’s new for you? What’s that been like?

Barrett: There’s a lot to learn in Nashville. This town is just filled with amazing, talented, smart people, so it’s been an honor to be part of that community and to have everyone open their arms wide to me. I’ve been told that it’s a ten-year process, but I’ve only lived her for seven months so it’s nice to shorten that time.

Was this album the first time you sat down to write a song? Actually, make that 12 songs?

I used to dabble in songwriting, but I wasn’t very good. When I was about 11 years old, I wrote a song with my dad. Then in high school I started more writing. One song — “Young Blood” — was even played on the radio station in Pittsburgh. But now, being brought into these songwriting sessions, has shown me how to formulate a song. And I’ve learned that the songs that are most genuine to you are the ones that end up lasting the longest.

One of your co-writers, Jon Nite, told me that when you were writing “I Hope,” you stopped him and Zach Kale and said, “You guys. It’s too nice. Girls I know aren’t that nice.” He seemed to really appreciate your perspective and your honesty. He called the song “the nicest brutal song ever.”

I remember that day. I was very shy, because I knew Jon Nite was a big deal. He and Zach (Kale) first had the idea of writing about a relationship that goes bad, but the girl still wishes him well. So I channeled a situation I was in in high school, and told them how it really felt when I was the one who was done wrong. Getting to be in the room with these songwriters was the best part, because I don’t like writing by myself. I like to bounce ideas of other people.

Was it hard to speak up and share ideas when you were the new girl in the room?



It was, because I’m an introvert. I’m not the kind of person who walks in a room and is just like, “Hi everybody!” I’m more somebody who is quiet and who isn’t good at starting conversations.

If you’re an introvert, auditioning on American Idol at 17 must’ve taken all kinds of courage. And then Luke Bryan told you, “When you try to sound country, you don’t sound country.” How did that feel?

I didn’t really understand what he meant, because I like country music and it’s what I’ve been singing for the last six years. I figured out how I wanted to sound, even though I grew up in the city, and may not have all the southern attributes that county music has had, I just liked to sing it. So when he said that after I’d done Carrie Underwood’s “Good Girl,” I was just like, “Oh. Well, okay.” But his comment didn’t stop me from performing what I wanted to perform on the show. And he ended up liking it.

(So much so, Bryan even brought Barrett onstage during one of his shows in her hometown of Pittsburgh, and together they did his, “Most People Are Good.”)

