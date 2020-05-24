Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Sit Down for God & Country

</noscript> </div>

And after their storybook wedding in 2010, when their first son Isaiah came along in 2015, she recalls thinking, “Oh my gosh. I’m in love,” she said. But after Isaiah’s birth came three miscarriages, and Underwood explains how that was when she chose to lean into her faith instead of away from it. “I just had an honest conversation with God. I was hurt,” she says through her tears, “and I told Him how I felt.”

According to a press release about the series, the show will giver viewers an up-close and unfiltered glimpse into Underwood and Fisher’s life together, their relationship and faith, along with some much-needed inspiration on how they continue to sustain their marriage and find purpose beyond their careers as a country singer and a retired NHL player.

“We wanted to do this to share some of our personal journey in hopes that viewers will be inspired by it, and maybe even take one more step in pursuing a relationship with God,” Underwood said of the new series.

“Since first filming with I Am Second six years ago, I have seen God continue to grow my faith as Carrie and I have together walked through the natural joys and struggles of life. This new series is not only a continuation of the 2014 White Chair film, but hopefully a reminder to individuals of God’s faithfulness in all situations,” Fisher added.

Since 2008, the non-profit I Am Second organization has been igniting hope and inspiring people to live for something greater than themselves.