Music

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Sit Down for God & Country

WATCH: Trailer for Four-Part Film Series Shares Her "Honest Conversation with God"
by 25m ago

This explains everything.

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher have been relatively quiet during this coronavirus quarantine, and now we think we know why: they’ve been working on a short, four-part film series for I Am Second.

It’s called Mike and Carrie: God & Country, and it will premiere on Wednesday (May 27) on iamsecond.com and will continue with weekly episodes through June 17. It will be their own personal outpouring of #WednesdayWisdom.

Embedded from player.vimeo.com.