Morgan Wallen Explains Disorderly Conduct Arrest on Twitter

"We Didn't Mean Any Harm," He Says to Clear the Air

After being arrested in Nashville on Saturday night (May 23) for public intoxication and disorderly conduct, Morgan Wallen explained himself on social media.

“Hey y’all just wanted to clear the air. I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other. We didn’t mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected,” Wallen wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class.

“Love y’all.”

Hey y’all just wanted to clear the air. I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other. We didn't mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected. — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) May 24, 2020

Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class. Love y’all — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) May 24, 2020

The “Whiskey Glasses” singer will go to court for the misdemeanor charges in July.