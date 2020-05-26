Music

See How Kane Brown Is Owning TikTok Right Now

His New "Worship" TikTok Has Made Believers Out of All of Us
by 6m ago

Back when we were all brand new to this TikTok thing, Kane Brown gave his a reboot with a flip-the-switch video just when we needed it most: at the very beginning of the coronavirus quarantine.

@kanebrown

My wife made me flip the switch 🤦🏽‍♂️😂##fliptheswitch

♬ Nonstop – Drake

Then about a month into the pandemic, Brown added another dance video after saying, “Ain’t been on here in a minute.”

@kanebrown

Ain’t been on here in a minute. Dancing to my new single cool again 😎 let’s see your moves 🔥

♬ original sound – kanebrown

Then another.

@kanebrown

Let’s see yalls ##coolagain dance 😎##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage

♬ Cool Again – Kane Brown

Then another.

@kanebrown

That’s that spla right there ❤️

♬ original sound – ronniegunter155

Then, saving the best for almost last, he shared a bit of a new unreleased song called “Worship” while he danced in his kitchen with his wife Katelyn and their seven-month-old baby girl, Kingsley Rose. “Help me blow this up! New song called worship unreleased,” Brown wrote.

@kanebrown

Help me blow this up! New song called worship unreleased 🔥##EatEmUp ##poseathome

♬ Worship you – kanebrown

And the song goes something like this:


Don’t get me wrong
I’m a God-fearing Christian man
But if you were a religion
I don’t know what I’d do
I might have to worship you
I might have to sing your praise
I might have to go to church
Every single night and day
I might have to hit my knees
’Cause you lay it on my like the truth
And you love me like hallelujah
Now I might have to worship you

There have been more from the Brown family, but we are still devout about “Worship.”

@kanebrown

🚓 ❤️

♬ ROCKSTAR – DaBaby, Roddy Ricch

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.
@alisonbonaguro