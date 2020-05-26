See How Kane Brown Is Owning TikTok Right Now

Back when we were all brand new to this TikTok thing, Kane Brown gave his a reboot with a flip-the-switch video just when we needed it most: at the very beginning of the coronavirus quarantine.
My wife made me flip the switch 🤦🏽♂️😂##fliptheswitch
Then about a month into the pandemic, Brown added another dance video after saying, “Ain’t been on here in a minute.”
Ain’t been on here in a minute. Dancing to my new single cool again 😎 let’s see your moves 🔥
Then another.
Let’s see yalls ##coolagain dance 😎##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage
Then another.
That’s that spla right there ❤️
Then, saving the best for almost last, he shared a bit of a new unreleased song called “Worship” while he danced in his kitchen with his wife Katelyn and their seven-month-old baby girl, Kingsley Rose. “Help me blow this up! New song called worship unreleased,” Brown wrote.
Help me blow this up! New song called worship unreleased 🔥##EatEmUp ##poseathome
And the song goes something like this:
Don’t get me wrong
I’m a God-fearing Christian man
But if you were a religion
I don’t know what I’d do
I might have to worship you
I might have to sing your praise
I might have to go to church
Every single night and day
I might have to hit my knees
’Cause you lay it on my like the truth
And you love me like hallelujah
Now I might have to worship you
There have been more from the Brown family, but we are still devout about “Worship.”
🚓 ❤️