Luke Combs is breaking his own record with “Does to Me,” his duet with his musical hero, Eric Church. With that song climbing to No. 1 on this week’s Billboard country airplay chart, Combs is now the only artist in history to reach No. 1 at country radio with his first eight singles.

Combs wrote the autobiographical song with Ray Fulcher and Tyler Reeve. It appears on his newest album, What You See Is What You Get.



During a radio interview upon the single release, Combs said, “My parents have been married for 30-something-odd years. We always had enough to eat and a roof over our head, but that definitely doesn’t mean that my parents weren’t struggling for money. They just did a really good job of living within their means and being the parents that they should be. … The song is a lot of really run-of-the-mill things that aren’t really exciting to anybody other than yourself, and things that I guess the world doesn’t think of as like really awesome achievements.”

“But,” he continued, “They’re still things that you should be proud of and things that you should be able to say with confidence and say, ‘Hey, I did that. Maybe it’s not winning the gold medal at the Olympics, but I’m proud of it. I’m proud that I did that, and it might not mean anything to anybody else but it means something to me.’”