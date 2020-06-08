Music

Country Legends We Love: Bill Anderson

Songwriting credits include "Give It Away," "Once a Day," "Still" and “Whiskey Lullaby”


In a career that extends for more than 60 years, Bill Anderson has written and co-written dozens of hits that have since become country standards, including “Once a Day,” “The Lord Knows I’m Drinking,” “The Cold Hard Facts of Life,” “Saginaw, Michigan,” “City Lights,” “Tips of My Fingers,” “Whiskey Lullaby,” and “Give It Away.” His soft, breathy vocal style earned him the moniker “Whisperin’ Bill.”

