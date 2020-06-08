Country Legends We Love: Bill Anderson

</noscript> </div>

On July 15, 1961, he joined the Grand Ole Opry. That same year, Roger Miller had a No. 6 single with “When Two Worlds Collide,” which he co-wrote with Anderson. Meanwhile, Anderson charted with Top 10 singles like “Walk Out Backwards” and “Po’ Folks,” with the latter becoming the name of his band.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns

In 1964, Lefty Frizzell scored a major comeback with the storytelling song “Saginaw, Michigan,” written by Anderson and Don Wayne. It became a four-week No. 1 smash and Frizzell’s highest-charting single in more than a decade. Anderson also recorded No. 1 duets with Mary Lou Turner (“Sometimes”) and fellow Opry star Jan Howard (“For Loving You”).

Ever the experimenter, Anderson struck pay dirt in 1963 with his part-sung-part-spoken “Still.” Besides giving him another No. 1 country hit, it crossed over to the pop charts, where it went to No. 8. He even took a turn at disco in 1978 with “I Can’t Wait Any Longer.” Co-written with his producer Buddy Killen, the song made it all the way to No. 4.

