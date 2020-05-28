Chris Young Ponders “If That Ain’t God,” Then What Is?

I thought I was already all cried out because of Chris Young.
About six months after Young released “Drowning” late last year — the heartbreaking ballad he wrote with Corey Crowder and Josh Hoge — I lost a friend of 49 years to the coronavirus. It was healing to listen to the relatable story of how missing someone comes in waves, and tonight I’m drowning. And how I wasn’t ready to say goodbye. And how it ain’t the same here without her.
It’s brutal, but like most sad country songs, it’s comforting to hear that other people have been here. The video has nearly five million views, and I think about half of those are mine.