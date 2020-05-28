Chris Young Ponders “If That Ain’t God,” Then What Is?

I thought I was already all cried out because of Chris Young.

About six months after Young released “Drowning” late last year — the heartbreaking ballad he wrote with Corey Crowder and Josh Hoge — I lost a friend of 49 years to the coronavirus. It was healing to listen to the relatable story of how missing someone comes in waves, and tonight I’m drowning. And how I wasn’t ready to say goodbye. And how it ain’t the same here without her.

It’s brutal, but like most sad country songs, it’s comforting to hear that other people have been here. The video has nearly five million views, and I think about half of those are mine.



But now, Young has outdone himself. Or I should say he’s done it again: taken listeners to a place that you can only get to with a poetic country lyric. He put a mere 56 seconds of “If That Ain’t God” — a new song he wrote with Matt Roy, Mitchell Oglesby and Greylan James — on social media on Thursday (May 28), and here we are again in a vicious circle of listening, crying, listening, crying, listening, crying and finding evidence of God everywhere we look. “If That Ain’t God” … I don’t know what is pic.twitter.com/tNdPnZI9Fn — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) May 27, 2020

I ain’t never thought much of getting up

Or the climb down the stairs to my coffee cup

Or the good morning news in the background

’Til I heard somebody on it talking ’bout

The kid from my town, only 8 or 9

Who took a punch from cancer, but he won that fight

He had his first home run first time at the plate

Then he pointed to the sky and it made me think

If that ain’t God

If that ain’t Him

If that ain’t the man upstairs somewhere looking down on us again

Don’t it make you want to pray?

Don’t it make you want to live?

If that ain’t God

If that ain’t God

I don't know what is Young is schedule to take the Grand Ole Opry stage on Saturday (May 30) with Chris Janson and Brett Young, but without any fans in the venue's seats.




