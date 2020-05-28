More Top Stars Join CMT Celebrates Our Heroes

Two-hour special will air June 3 on CMT, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land

Many more of country music’s most prominent entertainers have signed on to support frontline workers through a new special, CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special.

The all-star event airs Wednesday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CMT with a three-network simulcast on Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land.



The growing list of talent now includes Blake Shelton, Bobby Bones, Cody Alan, Gary Sinise, Jake Owen, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Lee Brice, Olivia Munn, Reba McEntire, Scarlett Johansson, Sean Penn and Zac Brown. They join previously announced performers Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, Darius Rucker, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Sam Hunt, Tim McGraw and Thomas Rhett, with cameos from Carrie Underwood, Kristen Bell and Lauren Daigle. The uplifting celebration and two-hour virtual tribute recognizes COVID-19 heroes in the following categories: Healthcare, Education, Business, Community Leaders, Food Industry, Infrastructure, First Responders, US Military, and more. Learn more. CMT.com Staff Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com



