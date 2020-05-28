Music

More Top Stars Join CMT Celebrates Our Heroes

Two-hour special will air June 3 on CMT, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land
Many more of country music’s most prominent entertainers have signed on to support frontline workers through a new special, CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special.

The all-star event airs Wednesday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CMT with a three-network simulcast on Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land.

