Jillian Jacqueline Focuses on the Beautiful Things in “Wait for the Light”

"My one beacon of hope is that our hearts can stay open, if we choose to let them," she says.

Jillian Jacqueline describes her lyric video for “Wait for the Light” as “almost like my love letter to the world.” The Nashville musician tells CMT.com, “Sometimes we just need someone to wait for the light with us, so that we can find our way out of the dark.”

The singer-songwriter wrote “Wait for the Light” earlier this month with her husband Bryan Brown and brother-in-law Tofer Brown. “We had all been in quarantine together and decided to write a song at their grandmother’s piano one afternoon,” she says. “We ended up writing, recording, and mastering the song in a week.”



</noscript> </div>

Jillian Jacqueline isn’t planning to include the thoughtful song on an upcoming album. Instead she’s thinking of it as an offering for the times — and yet its message is timeless. “The inspiration behind it was very simple. I needed to focus on the good and the beautiful things in the world,” she says. “It’s so easy to get caught up in the whirlwind of negative news and the anxiety that comes with feeling helpless against all of the unfairness in our culture, but my one beacon of hope is that our hearts can stay open, if we choose to let them.” CMT.com Staff Embedded from www.youtube.com



