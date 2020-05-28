Jillian Jacqueline Focuses on the Beautiful Things in “Wait for the Light”

Jillian Jacqueline describes her lyric video for “Wait for the Light” as “almost like my love letter to the world.” The Nashville musician tells CMT.com, “Sometimes we just need someone to wait for the light with us, so that we can find our way out of the dark.”
The singer-songwriter wrote “Wait for the Light” earlier this month with her husband Bryan Brown and brother-in-law Tofer Brown. “We had all been in quarantine together and decided to write a song at their grandmother’s piano one afternoon,” she says. “We ended up writing, recording, and mastering the song in a week.”
Embedded from www.youtube.com.