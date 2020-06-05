CMT, Ram Trucks and Brothers Osborne “Make It a Good One”

During Wednesday night’s (June 3) CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special, you may have seen a very special Zoom call with Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, country music duo Brothers Osborne, and two frontline workers who are going above and beyond the call of duty in Maryland.

“We’ve been deeply moved by the selfless heroism by some of our frontline workers, our healthcare professionals and our volunteers,” Gov. Hogan said. “And I want to take a moment on behalf of CMT and Ram Trucks to honor two frontline workers who are making a real difference in Deale, Maryland.”

Both Karla Thornton, a nurse at the Anne Arundel Medical Center, and Lucia Tucker, the founder of the Operation Open Tab initiative, joined the call.

After sincerely thanking Thornton and Tucker and their coworkers, Hogan introduced brothers John and T.J. Osborne — who were born and raised in Deale — and then he explained that CMT and Ram Trucks wanted to thank them for their incredible work. Both facilities will receive $25,000 worth of much-needed supplies to help the staff, the patients and the community during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Then Gov. Hogan handed the video call over to Brothers Osborne. “I was the warm-up act,” he said, “these are the real stars.”

“Thank you all so much for what you guys are doing for the community,” John said. “You guys have made Maryland proud and us Deale boys proud,” T.J. added as he introduced a new song, “Make It a Good One.” With lyrics like give all your heart to someone, leave nothing unsaid or undone, hold tight to the ones you love, it’s the perfect song of positivity the world needs right now.



After the video call ended, Ram Trucks shared their own message of hope — with “Make It A Good One” as its backdrop — to honor all the pandemic heroes whose work has lifted the world up and the ones deemed essential to the economy. Healthcare workers, farmers, and first responders were among the frontliners starring in the commercial custom-built to recognize the people braving these difficult days, called to do what must be done. And at the end of the commercial, Ram Trucks flips the work-from-home mantra around to end with what all of us are doing: “We all work for each other now. We all work for the same thing. Work For Home.”

Throughout the CMT special, country stars had the chance to turn the spotlight on the real stars right now. Carrie Underwood showed up with a shout out for teachers, Darius Rucker shared his praise for American ingenuity, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown and Sam Hunt shared moving cover songs, and Blake Shelton got serious about how the people of Kodiak, Alaska are there for one another. You can watch all of the highlights from the show here.