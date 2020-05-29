Tanya Tucker Postpones Tour Through August

"I promise to throw one heck of a party when we are allowed to!" she says.

Concert dates for Tanya Tucker’s Bring My Flowers Now Tour have been postponed through August. The country legend launched her headlining CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour earlier this year, including shows at Graceland and the Ryman Auditorium, before delaying the tour due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a video message, she stated, “Unfortunately due to gathering restrictions, my team has made the difficult decision to postpone all of my headline ’Bring My Flowers Now’ tour dates through the end of August; new dates will be announced soon. My heart is absolutely broken knowing that we have to wait to be together again. However, I know, it will be all the more sweeter once we can do so safely.”

In January, Tucker won her first-ever Grammy awards, claiming best country song for “Bring My Flowers Now,” which she co-wrote, and best country album for While I’m Livin’, her first album of new material in 17 years.

In the video message, Tucker added, “For anyone needing a refund, please contact your point of purchase. Otherwise, hold on to that ticket as I promise to throw one heck of a party when we are allowed to! Those who hold on to their ticket are also in for a sweet surprise that we are cooking up! Keep an eye out for an email in the coming weeks that will have details. Please everyone be safe and stay happy and healthy. Can’t wait to see you again very soon.”





