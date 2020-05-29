So This Was Midland’s Most Seminal Country Album

Dwight Yoakam released his debut album in 1986. And here we are now, 34 years later, still using it as some kind of guiding light for country music.
At least, that’s what Midland is doing.
On Friday (May 29), the country trio announced the release of a five-song EP packed with their most well-loved songs done acoustically. And they’ve named it Guitars, Couches, Etc., Etc. as a tribute to Yoakam’s similarly titled debut Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc.
“The title is a bit tongue in cheek with reference to a seminal album that largely influenced this band cut against the strange reality that we’ve all found ourselves living these last few months,” the band’s frontman Mark Wystrach said in a press release. “It was medicinal to pick these songs back up and re-interpret them in a new way both recording wise and in the arrangements and colorings. We hope you enjoy these new iterations as much as we did making ’em.”
(Even Midland’s name was inspired by Yoakam: it comes from a deep cut off his 13th album Population Me from 2003.)