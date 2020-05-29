Cara Whitney, Wife of Larry the Cable Guy, Uplifts Young Readers and Riders

Cara Whitney is using her longtime love of horses to inspire and encourage the next generation in her brand new book, Unbridled Faith Devotions for Young Readers.

The uplifting project also brings insight into life on the 180-acre Nebraska farm she shares with a dozen horses, two kids, and her husband, Dan Whitney, better known as Larry the Cable Guy.

“When kids reach a certain age, they begin shaping and defining their beliefs,” Whitney said in a release. “Devotions offer a valuable way to help reflect on their questions and thoughts. It’s during these evolving times when young people need information so they can make their faith their own.”

Whitney’s new book follows her popular devotional guide for adults, Unbridled Faith: 100 Devotions from the Horse Farm, published in 2018. Her charming stories in this volume demonstrate how horses can teach young readers about prayer, persistence, and identity.

Unbridled Faith for Young Readers includes beautiful photography from the Whitney family’s horse farm and a reading structure with each devotion featuring a Bible verse, a short reflection, and a prayer prompt. The book also teaches kids to look for God’s grace in everyday moments.

“I found that my quiet time with God came through my working with horses and I hope this devotional helps young people find their quiet time with God,” Whitney said.

Photos courtesy of Tommy Nelson