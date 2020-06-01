How Country Artists Are Going Beyond Just Thoughts and Prayers

Sometimes in the very worst of times, we see the best in others. And after a weekend of violent protesting all over our already broken country, country artists have started pouring their hearts out on social media. Not just with emojis and hashtags, but with lengthy posts about their genuine emotions about everything that’s happening. While no one seems to have all the answers, it’s comforting to know that no matter who you are — regardless of your race, religion, politics or profession — we are all searching for the right thing to do. As Kelsea Ballerini wrote, “Saying nothing does nothing.” And Brandi Carlile echoed that sentiment with, “Silence is violence.”

Kane Brown

We will never see peace in this world until we ALL see each other as PEOPLE. We will never understand each other when you have people on 2 different sides. We have to become 1 to be at peace ☮️ ❤️ — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) June 1, 2020

Dan + Shay

an update from our hearts… pic.twitter.com/zF19b8lb7s — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) May 30, 2020

Tim McGraw

It's just time that we understand that

Your child feels and loves

My children feel and love

All children feel and love

Hate is observed and taught.#StandTogether #Unity #StayHumbleandKind — thetimmcgraw (@TheTimMcGraw) May 31, 2020

I'm just a man who loves his family.

And wants this world, this country, this life to be experienced to the best of any child's imagination and ability.

Without regard to color, creed, religion or sexual orientation. — thetimmcgraw (@TheTimMcGraw) May 31, 2020

I'm just a man who loves his family.

And wants this world, this country, this life to be experienced to the best of any child's imagination and ability.

Without regard to color, creed, religion or sexual orientation. — thetimmcgraw (@TheTimMcGraw) May 31, 2020

Jimmie Allen

Kelsea Ballerini

Mickey Guyton

You cannot make this up y’all. People are trying to divide us. Don’t let that happen at all cost. https://t.co/Vguk3HL1pQ — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) June 1, 2020

Brandi Carlile

Let’s not ignore the elephant in the room. Silence is violence.#blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/UZeejR1IlE — Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) May 31, 2020

Chris Young

Margo Price

find the white man who did this to our beautiful city- he was not part of the peaceful #BlackLivesMatter protest. stay strong, I love you Nashville pic.twitter.com/05KhfoBzbP — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) May 31, 2020

Old Dominion

Some thoughts this morning. Focus your hearts pic.twitter.com/pufOxYHKyo — Old Dominion (@OldDominion) May 31, 2020

Lady Antebellum

As parents, it breaks our hearts knowing our children are living in a world where this level of hate exists, but we will raise them to lead with love, respect, compassion and a serving heart. We pray for peace and the wisdom to do just that. https://t.co/HHi5GftawU — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) May 31, 2020

John Rich

The worst part about the criminals who were looting/burning/defacing Nashville last night, is that it TOTALLY shifts focus to THEM instead of the murder of #GeorgeFloyd It dishonors the memory of Mr Floyd and only serves to make the divide in our country that much deeper. — John Rich (@johnrich) May 31, 2020

Ryan Hurd

I’m with Keedron and Killer Mike. I’m just 1 man born with almost every advantage, my son will have even more, but i spend every morning praying over him that his world will be one far more equitable than this one. Love to all, one God, one love, one family. — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) May 31, 2020

Carly Pearce

Walk in love. Ephesians 5:2 — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) June 1, 2020

Maren Morris

