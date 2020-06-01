Music

How Country Artists Are Going Beyond Just Thoughts and Prayers

"Saying Nothing Does Nothing," Kelsea Ballerini Says
Sometimes in the very worst of times, we see the best in others. And after a weekend of violent protesting all over our already broken country, country artists have started pouring their hearts out on social media. Not just with emojis and hashtags, but with lengthy posts about their genuine emotions about everything that’s happening. While no one seems to have all the answers, it’s comforting to know that no matter who you are — regardless of your race, religion, politics or profession — we are all searching for the right thing to do. As Kelsea Ballerini wrote, “Saying nothing does nothing.” And Brandi Carlile echoed that sentiment with, “Silence is violence.”

Kane Brown

Dan + Shay

Tim McGraw

Jimmie Allen

Kelsea Ballerini

Mickey Guyton

Brandi Carlile

Chris Young

Margo Price

Old Dominion

Lady Antebellum

John Rich

Ryan Hurd

Carly Pearce

Maren Morris

