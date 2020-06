"During the times we have going on now, we can all use some love and laughter," he says.

Help Yourself to Colt Ford’s “Chicken and Biscuits (Chicken and Distance Version)”

Hungry for more music from Colt Ford? Then help yourself to Chicken and Biscuits (Second Helping), an expanded edition of the good-natured country star’s 2010 album, Chicken and Biscuits.

As Ford himself explains, he rounded up the guys to film a new version of this fan favorite, quarantine-style. Pass around this fresh serving of “Chicken and Biscuits (Chicken and Distance Version),” then read our interview with Colt Ford below the player.



The day I shot this video I was in the studio by myself and it was just such a very different vibe because my band members were all in different locations.

How does the video bring your song to life?

This song has always had a life of its own from the moment I put it out, and the original video made it go crazy.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

“Chicken and Biscuits” is just such a fun love song. During the times we have going on now, we can all use some love and laughter.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I was amazed how well it turned out — all my folks did such a great job. I’m also so glad CMT loves it, now I just hope the fans will because they are why we are all here.