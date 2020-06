"Like my music, we wanted to keep the video real and paint a picture," he says.

Have you gone redneck crazy from waiting on new music by Tyler Farr? The raspy-voiced singer known for country radio staples like “Whiskey in My Water” and “A Guy Walks Into a Bar” is finally back with a four-song EP and a music video for “Only Truck in Town.”

Now signed to BBR Music Group, Farr teamed up with good friend and producer Jason Aldean on the new project. Take a look at “Only Truck in Town,” then read our interview with Tyler Farr below the player.

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

Doing donuts in my truck and slinging mud on the cameramen, that was a lot of fun. Also, the 50-foot bonfire was awesome!

How does the video bring your song to life?

Like my music, we wanted to keep the video real and paint a picture. The end goal was to make it as relatable as possible for my fans.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

Sometimes a music video doesn’t need a big storyline, it’s just what you do in the country on any given day.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

We were running around all day with so many different shots, so it was great to finally see the project come together as a whole.

Songwriters: Ben Hayslip, Deric Ruttan and Josh Thompson; Director: Spidey Smith