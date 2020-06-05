Brantley Gilbert Offers Hope in “Hard Days”

"It’s been a long time since I’ve heard a song that can stand on its own lyrically," he says.

Brantley Gilbert is seeing the silver lining in “Hard Days,” an encouraging new single about facing the challenges of life and emerging as a stronger person. It’s a thoughtful message that especially suits these times where listeners may be looking for progress and purpose.

“‘Hard Days’ is about finding and acknowledging hope in the midst of turmoil and taking the good with the bad,” Gilbert says. “I look back on some of the harder times in my life and think about where things are now, and I’m thankful for the bad that led to the good.”



The standalone single isn’t included on his newest album, Fire & Brimstone, which was released in early October. Of course, the state of the world has changed significantly since then. The lyrics of “Hard Times” convey those raw emotions of hitting rock bottom or carrying a burden — which are timely, of course, yet also timeless. However, the song concludes with a message of perseverance. “This song means a lot to me,” Gilbert continues. “It’s been a long time since I’ve heard a song that can stand on its own lyrically. Brock Berryhill, Logan Wall, Jimi Bell and Jay Brunswick gave me the opportunity to work with them, and it’s something I’m extremely proud to be a part of. I feel like all of us are in need of a little bit of healing and in need of a little bit of hope. And this song offers that.” CMT.com Staff Embedded from www.youtube.com



