Brantley Gilbert Offers Hope in “Hard Days”

Brantley Gilbert is seeing the silver lining in “Hard Days,” an encouraging new single about facing the challenges of life and emerging as a stronger person. It’s a thoughtful message that especially suits these times where listeners may be looking for progress and purpose.
“‘Hard Days’ is about finding and acknowledging hope in the midst of turmoil and taking the good with the bad,” Gilbert says. “I look back on some of the harder times in my life and think about where things are now, and I’m thankful for the bad that led to the good.”