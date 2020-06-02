After Seeing Hate and Oppression, Mickey Guyton Wrote This Song

Mickey Guyton is making a statement with her personal new song, “Black Like Me.” While topics of racism and equality dominate the headlines, these topical lyrics speak for themselves: “It’s a hard life on easy street. Just white painted picket fences far as you can see. If you think we live in the land of the free, you should try to be black like me.”

For years, Guyton has been discussing diversity in country music from her perspective as an African American woman. Now, interviews aren't the only platform she's using to speak up. To quote her Instagram bio, "They say, 'shut up and sing.' So I put what I have to say in my songs."






