Trace Adkins Reels Us Back in With “Mind on Fishin'”

Have you ever been lured to the lake on a Sunday morning? Then you’ll want to keep an eye out for Trace Adkins, who probably isn’t going to make the 10 o’clock sermon either.

Sporting a new record deal and that same resonant bass (the singing kind, not the swimming kind), Adkins is reeling us back in with “Mind on Fishin’.” The new video features his good buddy, country star T. Graham Brown.

Just having fun hanging out with T. Graham. I always enjoy visiting with T.

How does the video bring your song to life?

I look at this as the song giving life to the video. With the song lyrics having so much imagery it was an easy script to follow. “An old jon boat with my Zebco rod” … those words add life to everything.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

Fishing’s cool. Ha ha. Actually that’s exactly right. You need to cut yourself a little slack when it’s a pretty day and the fish are biting.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Wow. Could I be more awesome? I think not. Just kidding. But at least T.’s a better actor than Blake.

Songwriters: Wynn Varble and Aaron Raitiere; Directors: Mike Stryker and Andrew Rozario from Casting Life Films