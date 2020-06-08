Music LISTEN: Luke Combs Is Ready to Start “Lovin’ on You” Now Entering the New-Music Phase of Post-Quarantine Life by Alison Bonaguro 54m ago Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> When is the Post-Quarantine Phase when new music will start coming out? Because it’s happening right now. Early on Monday morning (June 8), Luke Combs announced on Twitter that his “Lovin’ on You” would be his next single on country radio. Excited to announce “Lovin’ on You” will be my next single on country radio. pic.twitter.com/eRsbCgeT0J — Luke Combs (@lukecombs) June 8, 2020 Combs wrote the tune with his go-to dream team of James McNair, Ray Fulcher and Thomas Archer, and it’s on his EP from last year, The Prequel. And the honky-tonk tune has a little bit of everything: shout outs to Brooks & Dunn deep cuts, Marlboros, day drinking Miller Lites, hunting and fishing, and being thoroughly wrapped up in love. “Lovin’ on You” lyrics: Don’t get me wrong I like a bobber on the water Hookin’ ’em and reelin’ ’em in I like a Friday night slow ride Brooks & Dunn B-side Hit rewind, spin it again I like a strong shot of whiskey The way a Marlboro hits me Some broken in cowboy boots But I’m in love and lovin’ on you I feel that rush soon as you walk in a room I can’t get enough of you, honey You’re right on the money I’m a junkie for your midnight moves I’m in love and lovin’ on you I like a sunrise, duck blind Birdie on a par 5 Miller Lite before noon I like a two-door old Ford Wood board back porch Three chords and the truth But I’m in love and lovin’ on you I feel that rush soon as you walk in a room I can’t get enough of you, honey You’re right on the money I’m a junkie for your midnight moves I’m in love with lovin’ on you Girl, I’m in love and lovin’ on you I feel that rush soon as you walk in a room I can’t get enough of you, honey You’re right on the money I’m a junkie for your midnight moves I’m in love and lovin’ on you I’m in love and lovin’ on you Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro