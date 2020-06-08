LISTEN: Luke Combs Is Ready to Start “Lovin’ on You”

</noscript> </div>

Early on Monday morning (June 8), Luke Combs announced on Twitter that his “Lovin’ on You” would be his next single on country radio.

Excited to announce “Lovin’ on You” will be my next single on country radio. pic.twitter.com/eRsbCgeT0J — Luke Combs (@lukecombs) June 8, 2020

Combs wrote the tune with his go-to dream team of James McNair, Ray Fulcher and Thomas Archer, and it’s on his EP from last year, The Prequel. And the honky-tonk tune has a little bit of everything: shout outs to Brooks & Dunn deep cuts, Marlboros, day drinking Miller Lites, hunting and fishing, and being thoroughly wrapped up in love.

“Lovin’ on You” lyrics:

Don’t get me wrong

I like a bobber on the water

Hookin’ ’em and reelin’ ’em in

I like a Friday night slow ride

Brooks & Dunn B-side

Hit rewind, spin it again

I like a strong shot of whiskey

The way a Marlboro hits me

Some broken in cowboy boots

But I’m in love and lovin’ on you

I feel that rush soon as you walk in a room

I can’t get enough of you, honey

You’re right on the money

I’m a junkie for your midnight moves

I’m in love and lovin’ on you

I like a sunrise, duck blind

Birdie on a par 5

Miller Lite before noon

I like a two-door old Ford

Wood board back porch

Three chords and the truth

But I’m in love and lovin’ on you

I feel that rush soon as you walk in a room

I can’t get enough of you, honey

You’re right on the money

I’m a junkie for your midnight moves

I’m in love with lovin’ on you

Girl, I’m in love and lovin’ on you

I feel that rush soon as you walk in a room

I can’t get enough of you, honey

You’re right on the money

I’m a junkie for your midnight moves

I’m in love and lovin’ on you

I’m in love and lovin’ on you