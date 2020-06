"After a Few" is the new artist's second single

After more than a year on the charts, Travis Denning is making history with his second single, “After a Few.” The track rises to No. 1 this week on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart in its 65th frame. Not only is it the longest climb ever to No. 1, it breaks the record for the most weeks spent on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.



Denning’s first single, “David Ashley Parker from Powder Springs,” was released in 2018 and peaked at No. 32. “After a Few,” which he co-wrote with Kelly Archer and Justin Weaver, arrived at radio in March 2019. Denning’s debut EP, Beer’s Better Cold, dropped last month. ( Read our exclusive Q&A .)

It’s the second time this year that these chart records have been set. “After a Few” overturns Jimmie Allen’s achievement when “Make Me Want To” topped the chart in March after a 58-week haul, beating out Chris Young’s 51 weeks with “Voices” in 2011. “Make Me Want To” also held the record for most weeks on the Country Airplay chart, which launched in January 1990.



“I’m so grateful for this number one. To see it get up the charts was a dream come true that I first had when I was 14 years old,” Denning said in a statement. “This has only helped fuel the fire to want to get back on the road and sing country music for some country lovin’ people.”

A native of Warner Robins, Georgia, Denning has also had his songs recorded by Jason Aldean, Justin Moore, Michael Ray, and Chase Rice.

Check out the CMT Hit Story below about Travis Denning’s “After a Few.”