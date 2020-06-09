Jordan Davis Shows a Spiritual Side in “Church in a Chevy”

This year, many of us have had to rethink what it means to go to church. Does it require a congregation? Will we experience that same connection in a live Facebook feed? Can holiness be discovered in the great outdoors?
Jordan Davis offers his own insights with “Church in a Chevy,” a track from his new, self-titled EP. The song shows a spiritual side of the country newcomer, who’s found breakout success with hits like “Singles You Up,” “Take It From Me,” and “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot.”
Enjoy the new video for “Church in a Chevy,” directed by Eric Ryan Anderson. Then read our interview with Jordan Davis below the player.