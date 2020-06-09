Jordan Davis Shows a Spiritual Side in “Church in a Chevy”

</noscript> </div>

The think that stands out most is definitely this being the first video I have ever shot during a pandemic. I remember pulling up and thinking, “How is this gonna work?” Luckily it was a crew of three people, including myself, so it was easy to physically distance. Also, I knew with the video treatment being all outside shots and that we had rain in the forecast, I prepared myself to really nail every take so we could beat the storm rolling in.

How does the video bring your song to life?

I think it is a perfect video for the song because the sentiment of the video is exactly what we wanted this song to be. Some people’s church is a building that they go to, some people’s church is in the middle of nowhere by themselves. The great thing is both of those places are perfectly fine; as long as it’s where you feel God’s love, I believe He’s happy with any place you’re at.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope they take away that you can be anywhere and talk with God. Don’t view that conversation as having to be in a certain setting. He is always ready and willing to hear from us.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I thought it was perfect. Eric has always gone above and beyond in everything we have had the opportunity to work with him on and this was no different. I knew that if anyone could pull of a amazing music video during a pandemic, it was Eric Ryan Anderson.