Alyssa Micaela Creates a Colorful Video for “Tie Dye”

</noscript> </div>

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

It was freezing outside!! We shot the video in February and after many rainy/gloomy days in Nashville, I had just been praying for good weather and God came through and gave us a beautiful sunny (but freezing) day! It was such a fun shoot and I’ll never forget how awesome the crew was and how hard everyone worked to make it all happen.

How does the video bring your song to life?

One of the most important things to me was making sure we showed diversity because the whole message of the song is about just being exactly who you are and owning it. It meant so much to me to have so many friends there, and for them to take off work just to be in the video. We also snuck in a few quirky little details to show who I am and pieces of my personality, like the bandana Willie Nelson gave me, the tie dye pants I made, and my favorite pickle beer that’s made in Texas!

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope seeing the video makes people see that being different is what makes us beautiful and they should be proud of who they are. I hope when they watch it they just see lots of love and happiness. It’s been a tough year for everyone and there’s a lot of bad in the world, but there’s also so much good going on if we remember to look for it.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

This is my third music video and it’s hands down my favorite one yet. I can’t watch it without smiling and it just makes me want to hug everyone!! I’m so proud of how it turned out. It’s everything I envisioned and more! My director Quinton Cook totally nailed it.