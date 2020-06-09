Stars Are Aligning for the Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine

While so many of the country artists in and out of Nashville are still reeling from the news of John Prine’s death on April 7, many of them have found a way to mourn and cope: they’ve signed up for the live-stream event that will honor the Songwriters Hall of Famer and all the music he made throughout his 50-year career.

Prine died from complications of COVID-19 at just 73.

So far, the guest list for Thursday evening’s (June 11) Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine is long and it is varied.

Prine’s widow Fiona Whelan Prine, his three sons, and his longtime band members — Kenneth Blevins, David Jacques, Fats Kaplin, Jason Wilber — will all be there, along with some of Americana’s and country’s finest singer-songwriters. Among them, Eric Church, Kacey Musgraves, Vince Gill, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Sturgill Simpson, Amanda Shires, John Paul White, Rita Wilson, Bonnie Raitt, The Secret Sisters and more. Even celebrities from outside of Nashville’s music scene, like Bill Murray, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Billy Bob Thornton and others will be part of the show to honor Prine. And Dr. Brené Brown, the celebrated social-worker-turned-research-professor and bestselling author will be there.

Over the years, Prine’s songs were covered by everyone from Zac Brown Band, George Strait and Miranda Lambert to Don Williams, David Allan Coe and Bonnie Raitt.



Thursday's show will be produced by the Prine family and their record label Oh Boy Records, and will launch at 6:30 p.m. CT on Prine's YouTube, Facebook and Twitch channels. Contributions made during the show will benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Alive, and Make the Road New York.




