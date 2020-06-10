Carly Pearce Knows Busbee Will Guide Her on the Other Side

At Busbee’s funeral, Barry Dean described how he thought Busbee was looking at heaven as Disneyland, finding the best spots to show his wife, 3 girls & all of us. If you’ve lost someone, hopefully this song helps you find comfort. Here’s #showmearound https://t.co/yPULYU4k9e pic.twitter.com/I94rLFBkSq — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) June 9, 2020

On Tuesday night (June 9), Carly Pearce shared the story — it’s a sad one but with something of a happy ending — behind her new ballad, “Show Me Around.”

The clip itself is only 30 seconds along, but that’s all it takes to get the full gist of the song, and all the goosebumps that go with it. It’s about what heaven must be like now that her friend, mentor and producer has gotten settled up there.

Songwriter/producer Mike Busbee, who has been known by his lowercase surname, died at 43 on Sept. 29. He had been diagnosed with glioblastoma — an aggressive form of brain cancer — just a couple months before his death.

“At Busbee’s funeral,” Pearce wrote on Twitter, “(songwriter) Barry Dean described how he thought Busbee was looking at heaven as Disneyland, finding the best spots to show his wife, 3 girls & all of us.

“If you’ve lost someone, hopefully this song helps you find comfort.”

Busbee had produced both of Pearce’s albums, Every Little Thing in 2017 and Carly Pearce, released in 2020.

The sought-after writer also collaborated with Blake Shelton, Garth Brooks, Rascal Flatts, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Keith Urban, Maren Morris, Runaway June, Florida Georgia Line, Hunter Hayes, LoCash, Lauren Alaina, Kelly Clarkson and many, many more throughout his career in Nashville.

Pearce, Busbee and Emily Shackelton co-wrote her debut single, “Every Little Thing”:



Alison Bonaguro




