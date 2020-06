"The goal was for it to feel reminiscent and honest," she says of her new video

When young love unravels, it’s easy to wonder what would have happened if you’d stayed together. Those lingering questions are set to music in Bree Doster’s “As Good as I Remember It.”

Striving to make listeners feel those same emotions, Doster puts her own life experiences into her songwriting and storytelling. Take a look at the nostalgic new video for “As Good as I Remember It” and read our interview with this rising artist below the player.



I remember feeling like a kid in a candy shop. Just pure excitement to finally bring this song to life. I have dreamed of filming this specific song in the Scout for almost two years now. A week prior, my producer and myself scouted for the right places to film and we were excited to stumble upon The Davis Grocery in Boston, Tennessee, and a little town called Water Valley. We just knew it was where to shoot this video. Honestly though, the club sandwich from The Davis Grocery may have been the highlight for me…

How does the video bring your song to life?

The goal was for it to feel reminiscent and honest. I think we all have had a past love that makes you wonder what could’ve been, and I hope this video reminds folks of just that.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

All around, I hope it makes them smile while taking them back to sweet past memories.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Ahh… ha ha. Watching myself on camera made me clam up, but I genuinely felt proud. I’ve been blessed with the best team, and their belief in me is more than I could ever ask for. It was pure joy to see it all come together and to hear everyone love it.