"Just for Now" and "Takes Two" Due Out on Friday

UPDATE: Morris has posted both new songs on Twitter, and they’ve been given the seal of approval — three pairs of celebratory raised hands emojis — from her husband Ryan Hurd. Morris wrote “Just for Now” with Hurd and the late writer/producer busbee, and she wrote “Takes Two” with Sarah Aarons and Greg Kurstin.

This may be one of the perks of maternity leave. Or one of the perks of a quarantine. Or a little bit of both.

But either way, Maren Morris has found herself with a little bit of time on her hands, and she’s used it to get two songs ready for her fans. Actually, the new songs are old songs.

On Wednesday (June 10), Morris announced that she’d be releasing two previously unreleased songs from her vast catalogue.

GIRL has been out over a year & has been one of the most transformative periods of my life. During this time off the road, I had the opportunity to polish up 2 older songs of mine that I couldn’t wait for you to hear. “Just for Now” + “Takes Two” out Friday. ✨ pic.twitter.com/I0xzhIauFh — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) June 10, 2020

“GIRL has been out over a year & has been one of the most transformative periods of my life. During this time off the road,” Morris wrote, “I had the opportunity to polish up 2 older songs of mine that I couldn’t wait for you to hear. ’Just for Now’ + ’Takes Two’ out Friday.”

Until then, you can watch Morris perform her current single “The Bones” live — from March 9 of last year — at Chicago’s legendary Riviera Theatre.



</noscript> </div> Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro Embedded from www.youtube.com



