Music WATCH: Luke Bryan Sings "Build Me a Daddy" with Old School Country Sentiment This One's As Strong as Superman, Ten Feet Tall with a Southern Drawl by Alison Bonaguro 38m ago After teasing his fans and followers for a couple days, Luke Bryan has shared his brand new tale of fathers and the sons who miss them and wish for them. And it was worth the wait. "#BuildMeADaddy tells the story of a boy and his dad in a beautiful and emotional way. I hope this song and this story touches you, in the same way it touched me," Bryan posted on Twitter very late on Thursday night (June 11). Stay tuned to the very end of the toughing video when Bryan's own sons Bo and Tate make an appearance. #BuildMeADaddy tells the story of a boy and his dad in a beautiful and emotional way. I hope this song and this story touches you, in the same way it touched me. Listen here: https://t.co/jhtLWISa5r pic.twitter.com/oYVXwP8Ukg — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) June 12, 2020