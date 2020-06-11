SAVE THE DATE: Garth Brooks Preps Drive-In Show for June 27

All About the 300-Theatre Simulcast of His "Old School, New School" Show

If you’ve been spending the past 90 days of your quarantine crossing things off your calendar, this will be music to your ears.

Put June 27 down for the first post-quarantine, exclusive Garth Brooks show. Brooks announced on Thursday morning (June 11) that he will be sharing his live music at 300 drive-in theaters across the country.

“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” Brooks said in a press release. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community.

“This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

This news comes after Brooks got very sentimental about playing live music during one of his recent Inside Studio G Facebook Live events. “I gotta tell you, man, I miss it. Damn,” he said. “I miss it. It’s like all you want to do is play!”

Tickets for the event go on sale next Friday (June 19) on Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks. For $100, your car or truck will have general admission access, regardless of the number of passengers.

In May, Keith Urban played a drive-in show, but he was there in person at the Stardust Drive-In Movie Theater in Watertown, Tennessee, so he could only be seen by one group.

