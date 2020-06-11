See the Throwback Way the Dixie Chicks Shared New News

In a short-but-sweet tweet on Thursday (June 11), the Dixie Chicks gave their fans the news they’ve been waiting for: a new album release date.

So now we know that on July 17, we will all have their Gaslighter in our hands, virtually or otherwise. The album had been planned for a May 1 release, but was postponed likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought the music industry to an abrupt halt.

But the tweet from the trio wasn’t the whole story. That’s on Instagram, where the band’s Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer pasted their childhood photos into the album’s Irish stepdancing artwork. It kind of paints a picture of how far they’ve come since releasing their debut album Wide Open Spaces in 1998.

