Kelly Clarkson Files for Divorce From Manager Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson is ending her marriage, according to People.com. She filed for divorce in Los Angeles on June 4.

Blackstock has served as Clarkson’s manager, although it’s unclear if their professional relationship will remain intact. Blackstock also manages Blake Shelton. A successful pop star and talk show host, Clarkson has also established herself in country music through collaborations with Jason Aldean (“Don’t You Wanna Stay”), Dan + Shay (“Keeping Score”), Vince Gill (“Don’t Rush”), and Reba McEntire (“Because of You”). Blackstock’s father, Narvel Blackstock, divorced McEntire in 2015 after 26 years of marriage.

Clarkson and Blackstock were married in October 2013. They have two young children together, while Blackstock has two older children from a previous marriage.