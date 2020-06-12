Zac Brown’s personal and professional life has been tumultuous over the last few years, yet one thing remains true: He’ll always be the man who loves his daughter the most. That sentiment in “The Man Who Loves You the Most” rings true for Father’s Day, a wedding day, or truly any day when your kids need a little bit of encouragement.

The sweet, heartfelt song should especially resonate with fans of ZBB tracks like “Highway 20 Ride” or “Leaving Love Behind.” Another thing that hasn’t changed — no matter where his artistic muse leads him, Brown still knows how to deliver a country song.

Check out Zac Brown Band’s “The Man Who Loves You the Most.”





