To Preview Her Next Album, Lori McKenna Picks “Good Fight”

Lori McKenna is taking a look at everlasting love — arguments and all — in her newest track, “Good Fight.” She co-wrote the song with Hillary Lindsey and Liz Rose, her fellow members of the Love Junkies. It’s the latest cut to surface from her upcoming project, The Balladeer, which she recorded in Nashville with producer Dave Cobb.

The upbeat, true-to-life lyrics will appeal to listeners who like a love story, as well as those who have had their share of fights throughout a long marriage (and somehow made it through).

