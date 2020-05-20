Hank Williams Jr.’s Daughter Katherine Killed in Car Crash

The 27-Year-Old and Her Husband Involved in Fatal Accident in West Tennessee

In a Facebook post late on Saturday Night (June 13), Sam Williams shared the tragic news that his sister and her husband had been in a car accident. “My sister and brother in law have been In a terrible accident. Please pray for them so hard! Katie Williams and Tyler Dunning,” he wrote.



And by Sunday morning, word had spread that his sister Katherine — the daughter of Hank Williams Jr. — was killed in a crash on Highway 79 in Henry County in West Tennessee. Dunning was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and his condition is not yet known.

Katherine is the daughter of Williams and his third wife Mary Jane Thomas. She lived in West Tennessee with her husband and their son Beau, 5, and daughter Audrey Jane, 2.

In a recent vacation post on Instagram, the young mother had said, “These days are wild with a 2 and 5 year old! In January this year, I decided to be more present and be more peaceful in all aspects of life.”

According to news channel WKRN, the 27-year-old and her husband were in the single-vehicle crash near Antioch Road at 7:44 p.m on Saturday. Their SUV was towing a boat, and crossed the dividing median and rolled over. The crash remains under investigation.