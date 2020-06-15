Nominees Announced for 19th Annual Americana Honors & Awards

Early on Monday morning (June 15), the Americana Music Association revealed the nominees for its 19th annual Americana Honors & Awards. And because of the abundant talent in the genre, this year’s member-voted annual awards will extend four of the categories to include five nominees.
The winners will be announced during the Americana Honors & Awards on Sept. 16, 2020 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Ticketing information will be available closer to the ceremony date, so that the association can closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and follow all national, state and local guidelines for the September event.
Nominees for 19th Annual Americana Honors & Awards
Album of the Year:
And It’s Still Alright, Nathaniel Rateliff, produced by James Barone, Patrick Meese and Nathaniel Rateliff
Country Squire, Tyler Childers, produced by David Ferguson and Sturgill Simpson
The Highwomen, The Highwomen, produced by Dave Cobb
Jaime, Brittany Howard, produced by Brittany Howard
While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker, produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings
Artist of the Year:
Brandi Carlile
Brittany Howard
John Prine
Tanya Tucker
Yola
Duo/Group of the Year:
Black Pumas
Drive-By Truckers
The Highwomen
Buddy & Julie Miller
Our Native Daughters
Emerging Act of the Year:
Black Pumas
Katie Pruitt
Aubrie Sellers
Billy Strings
Kelsey Waldon
Instrumentalist of the Year:
Ellen Angelico
Annie Clements
Brittany Haas
Zachariah Hickman
Rich Hinman
Song of the Year:
“And It’s Still Alright,” Nathaniel Rateliff, written by Nathaniel Rateliff
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker, written by Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker
“Crowded Table,” The Highwomen, written by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna
“My Love Will Not Change,” Aubrie Sellers featuring Steve Earle, written by Billy Burnette and Shawn Camp
“Stay High,” Brittany Howard, written by Brittany Howard
“Thoughts and Prayers,” Drive-By Truckers, written by Patterson Hood
For almost two decades, the Americana Honors & Awards ceremony has been a night dedicated to celebrating the music and the artists who make it, and has been one of the highlights of the AMERICANAFEST music festival and conference. But with the COVID-19 uncertainties, the plans for that festival this year are uncertain as well. Next year’s AMERICANAFEST dates have been set for Sept. 21-26, 2021.
Enjoy these videos for the song of the year nominees:
