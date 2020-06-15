Nominees Announced for 19th Annual Americana Honors & Awards

The Highwomen, Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker and the Late John Prine All Earn Well-Deserved Nods

Early on Monday morning (June 15), the Americana Music Association revealed the nominees for its 19th annual Americana Honors & Awards. And because of the abundant talent in the genre, this year’s member-voted annual awards will extend four of the categories to include five nominees.

The winners will be announced during the Americana Honors & Awards on Sept. 16, 2020 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Ticketing information will be available closer to the ceremony date, so that the association can closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and follow all national, state and local guidelines for the September event.



Nominees for 19th Annual Americana Honors & Awards

Album of the Year:

And It’s Still Alright, Nathaniel Rateliff, produced by James Barone, Patrick Meese and Nathaniel Rateliff

Country Squire, Tyler Childers, produced by David Ferguson and Sturgill Simpson

The Highwomen, The Highwomen, produced by Dave Cobb

Jaime, Brittany Howard, produced by Brittany Howard

While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker, produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings

Artist of the Year:

Brandi Carlile

Brittany Howard

John Prine

Tanya Tucker

Yola

Duo/Group of the Year:

Black Pumas

Drive-By Truckers

The Highwomen

Buddy & Julie Miller

Our Native Daughters

Emerging Act of the Year:

Black Pumas

Katie Pruitt

Aubrie Sellers

Billy Strings

Kelsey Waldon

Instrumentalist of the Year:

Ellen Angelico

Annie Clements

Brittany Haas

Zachariah Hickman

Rich Hinman

Song of the Year:

“And It’s Still Alright,” Nathaniel Rateliff, written by Nathaniel Rateliff

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker, written by Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker

“Crowded Table,” The Highwomen, written by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna

“My Love Will Not Change,” Aubrie Sellers featuring Steve Earle, written by Billy Burnette and Shawn Camp

“Stay High,” Brittany Howard, written by Brittany Howard

“Thoughts and Prayers,” Drive-By Truckers, written by Patterson Hood

For almost two decades, the Americana Honors & Awards ceremony has been a night dedicated to celebrating the music and the artists who make it, and has been one of the highlights of the AMERICANAFEST music festival and conference. But with the COVID-19 uncertainties, the plans for that festival this year are uncertain as well. Next year’s AMERICANAFEST dates have been set for Sept. 21-26, 2021.

Enjoy these videos for the song of the year nominees:

