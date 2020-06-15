Eric Church Has Some Thoughts on Camaraderie and Communion

Eric Church has some big news, and as he always does, he shared it with his fan club before he was ready to share it with the world.

But first let’s rewind to 2015. To the day when — without any advance notice/warning/promotion — Church sent a brand new album called Mr. Misunderstood to every fan in his Church Choir. It went out on the day of the CMA Awards, and he played the title track on the show that night. Church recalled that story when he was part of the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville in February. “We always put our fans first. The fans heard that first. We just sent it out early on vinyl to the fans, before we released it. And there was a fan on some radio show or a television show and they’re interviewing him because he got Mr. Misunderstood in the mail,” Church had shared with a laugh. “And nobody knew it was coming. And he’s holding it. And they said, ’What is it?’ He says, ’It’s Eric Church’s new album. Maybe he just sent it to me.’”

So over this past still-in-quarantine weekend, Church did something similar by giving his fan club members a video with a message about his next song, and his hope that he can be with his fans in real life real soon.



“Hey guys. Hope everybody’s okay. It’s been kind of a weird time.

But I wanted you guys to hear from me first that a new single is about to hit the world, about to hit country radio, and it’s going to be the tip of the spear for what’s coming after. And it’s a big spear. I believe it’s the best we’ve ever been in our career. Don’t have a reason for that. Just, creativity took over. And I’m as proud of this music — that’ll involve different forms — than I’ve ever been.

And I cannot wait until we can all get together and I can play it. And you can sing it. And we can have that camaraderie, we can have that communion. Because I miss that, and I think everybody misses that. It’s coming, and when it gets here, it’s gonna be a sonofabitch.

Hope to see you guys on the road.”

During last week’s Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine, Church performed “She Is My Everything” from Prine’s 2005 15th studio album Fair & Square from the stage of the an empty Country Music Hall Of Fame.



