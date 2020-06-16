Watch Danielle Bradbery’s Video, “Never Have I Ever”

Danielle Bradbery is experiencing all the firsts of true love in her new single, “Never Have I Ever.” The sultry track goes to country radio on July 13.
Since winning The Voice in 2013 as a 16-year-old, Bradbery has been developing her talent as a songwriter and artist while touring internationally. Her ability as a vocalist is apparent in “Never Have I Ever,” and she seems like a natural in front of the camera, despite the current-day distancing restrictions.
This evening, Bradbery will appear as a special guest on CMT’s Next Women Of Country Goes Live Series with host Caylee Hammack for a Q&A and live performance. Tune in at 6:00P ET/ 5:00P CT on CMT’s Facebook page.
In the meantime, take a look at “Never Have I Ever,” then read our interview below the player.