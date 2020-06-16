Watch Danielle Bradbery’s Video, “Never Have I Ever”

</noscript> </div>

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

What a crazy, yet special day! In such weird times, you never know how things are going to get done or when they’re going to happen, but we found a way. It was a beautiful, but very hot, Texas day and we filmed on an incredible ranch. My family got to come cheer me on too. I’m very excited about this one!

How does the video bring your song to life?

“Never Have I Ever” is a song full of emotion and vulnerability so we wanted to make sure we showcased that as best as we could! We captured a bunch of beautiful scenes showing the vulnerable and flirty sides of myself, hoping it can give people a visual of the emotion performed in the song.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

This was an incredibly raw performance for me, so my hope is that the video adds another layer of emotion and meaning to the song for the fans to enjoy.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I felt relieved! We were very limited with this video due to COVID-19 and had to be extra careful without sacrificing the creative. The director Peter Zavadil was so great and amazing to work with. This was our first time working together so I was excited to see the finished product. I can’t wait for everyone else to finally see it too!