Carly Pearce and Lee Brice’s Duet Rises to No. 1

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice are back in familiar territory as their decorous duet, “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” rises to the top of this week’s Billboard country airplay chart.

The appealing track from Pearce’s album, Valentine, is her second No. 1 single, following “Every Little Thing” in 2017. For Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now” marks his sixth chart-topping single, with the most recent being “Rumor” in 2019.

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” took 36 weeks to reach No. 1. Pearce wrote the song with Luke Combs, Jonathan Singleton and Randy Montana.



“Life is crazy and takes you places you never thought, making the most beautiful moments,” Pearce said in a statement. “Thank you, Lee, for lending your incredible voice to this song. What started as my apology to someone from my past made me realize we all fall short sometimes. I’m so very grateful for life’s lessons and celebrating this No. 1. Country radio and all of you who embraced this song … thank you!” Brice added, “I am still so humbled that Carly asked me to be a part of her story with this perfect country duet. I want to say thank you to the country music community, its fans and J.R. Schumann at SiriusXM for suggesting me to Carly. Being on top of the charts again with the perfect partner means the world to me!” Craig Shelburne Embedded from www.youtube.com



