Carly Pearce and Lee Brice’s Duet Rises to No. 1

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice are back in familiar territory as their decorous duet, “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” rises to the top of this week’s Billboard country airplay chart.
The appealing track from Pearce’s album, Valentine, is her second No. 1 single, following “Every Little Thing” in 2017. For Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now” marks his sixth chart-topping single, with the most recent being “Rumor” in 2019.
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” took 36 weeks to reach No. 1. Pearce wrote the song with Luke Combs, Jonathan Singleton and Randy Montana.