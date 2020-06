Sharing the spotlight instead of trying to steal it, the three members of new country group Texas Hill all have roots in reality shows. Longtime viewers may remember Craig Wayne Boyd and Adam Wakefield from The Voice, as well as Casey James from American Idol.

When they started touring together on package shows, something clicked on a creative level. Before long, Texas Hill came to be. They introduced the project this week with lead single, “Darkest Sky.”



“We all saw the benefit of bringing three different audiences together from a touring perspective, but none of us were committed to the band until we sat down and actually started making music together,” James told Billboard. “Up to that point, it was just wishful thinking. The first day that we really worked up a few songs to test the waters really sealed the deal for us. Hearing our voices blend together was something that got us all excited and, from that point on, we have all been 100% resolved to make it happen.”

Texas Hill have already written and recorded several new songs, though “Darkest Sky” was composed by Nashville songwriters Ryan Beaver, Mike Walker, and James LeBlanc. A six-song EP is expected this summer.