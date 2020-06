Are you as obsessed with this ’90s country cross stitch as we are? Then you’re in luck!

We know that it’s tough to keep busy during quarantine, so we team up with Red Handled Scissors to make a project to help pass the time. We’re sharing the pattern and instructions for this beauty, and we can’t wait to see your creation. Share a photo of your cross stitch on Instagram and tag us so we can admire your work!



Right click and save the image to print out the pattern and instructions or CLICK HERE.