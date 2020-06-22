Erin Enderlin Is Hooked on This Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Hit

Erin Enderlin says that she’s been singing “Fishin’ in the Dark” from her high school days through her honky-tonk nights in Nashville. Now she’s recorded her own version of the country classic, which was a No. 1 hit for Nitty Gritty Dirt Band in 1987.

“It’s always brought a smile to my face, always been one of my go to feel-good songs. I think we could all use a little more of that right now,” says Enderlin, an Arkansas native who now lives in Nashville. “It’s even more special to me because Jeff Hanna of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band played guitar on the track.”



Enderlin, who’s known Hanna for several years, says, “I was always a huge fan of his work and love for the history of country music — but having gotten to know him, he is just one of the coolest people — such great creative energy. It was truly amazing to have him be a part of it, and definitely something I’ll never forget.” One of CMT’s Next Women of Country, Enderlin is one of Nashville’s most compelling songwriters, with songs cut by Alan Jackson (“Monday Morning Church), Reba McEntire (“The Bar’s Getting Lower”), and Lee Ann Womack (“Last Call”). Those classic country artists are all important touchstones for Enderlin’s musical journey, just like “Fishin’ in the Dark.” “Songs take everybody somewhere different,” she says. “I’m gonna let this one take me right back to a boat dock in Hot Springs, Arkansas, circa 1999.” CMT.com Staff Embedded from www.youtube.com



