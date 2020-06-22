Erin Enderlin Is Hooked on This Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Hit

Erin Enderlin says that she’s been singing “Fishin’ in the Dark” from her high school days through her honky-tonk nights in Nashville. Now she’s recorded her own version of the country classic, which was a No. 1 hit for Nitty Gritty Dirt Band in 1987.
“It’s always brought a smile to my face, always been one of my go to feel-good songs. I think we could all use a little more of that right now,” says Enderlin, an Arkansas native who now lives in Nashville. “It’s even more special to me because Jeff Hanna of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band played guitar on the track.”
Embedded from www.youtube.com.