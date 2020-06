Josh Turner is getting his fans into a country state of mind with the announcement of a new album in August. He revealed the title track of the project, Country State of Mind, on a Facebook Live session. Chris Janson joins him on the song, which is a cover of a Hank Williams Jr. hit from 1986.

Turner will release the album on August 21 on MCA Nashville. It’s his first project since 2018’s I Serve a Savior.



Other classic country favorites on Country State of Mind include Randy Travis’ “Forever and Ever, Amen,” which marks Travis’ first recording session since an incapacitating 2013 stroke. “Randy has always been my hero. He was the reason I wanted to become a country singer,” Turner stated. “He’s an inspiring figure, not just to me but to a lot of people, so to have him sing on this record is pretty special.”

Turner also covers Johnny Cash’s “The Caretaker,” Vern Gosdin’s “I Can Tell by the Way You Dance (You’re Gonna Love Me Tonight),” Alan Jackson’s “Midnight in Montgomery,” Waylon Jennings’ “Good Ol’ Boys,” and Keith Whitley’s “I’m No Stranger to the Rain.”



In addition to Janson, his duet partners include John Anderson on “I’ve Got It Made” and Kris Kristofferson on “Why Me,” which were originally popularized by those artists. Other guests include Maddie & Tae on George Strait’s “Desperately,” Allison Moorer on Hank Williams’ “Alone and Forsaken,” and Runaway June on Patty Loveless and George Jones’ “You Don’t Seem to Miss Me.”

“I’m very proud of this record and the way it’s turned out. This is my way to pay tribute, and pay homage, to all the artists and writers that have influenced me to be who I am,” Turner said. Country State of Mind was produced by Kenny Greenberg.

Turner’s hits include “Hometown Girl,” “Time Is Love,” “All Over Me,” and “Why Don’t We Just Dance.”