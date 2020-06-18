CMT to Exclusively Stream Concert for Love & Acceptance

CMT will the exclusive streaming partner for the 2020 Concert for Love & Acceptance. The virtual event will stream on CMT’s Facebook and YouTube channels on June 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Academy of Country Music’s charitable arm ACM Lifting Lives, CMT, GLAAD, and country music star and philanthropist Ty Herndon today announced new appearances and performances for the 2020 Concert for Love & Acceptance, set to take place as an online event amid the ongoing COVID19 crisis.

Jake Owen, Everette, and Brody Ray join the lineup that includes previously announced appearances and performances by Lauren Alaina, Matt Bomer, Lewis Brice, Terri Clark, Billy Gilman, Mickey Guyton, Dennis Quaid, Kalie Shorr, Tanya Tucker, and Rita Wilson. Up-and-coming artists Shelly Fairchild, Harper Grae, and Brandon Stansell will be honored and featured as the Foundation For Love & Acceptance’s first-ever LGBTQ Country Music Rising Stars.

For the third consecutive year, CMT returns as Presenting Partner of the event, with Cody Alan serving as co-host, a role he’s held for the past four years. He is a past recipient of the ACM National On-Air Personality of the Year award and host of CMT Hot 20 Countdown, CMT’s flagship music TV show, delivered to over 90 million homes weekly, as well as host and executive producer of CMT After MidNite and CMT Radio Live, heard on 220+ stations, with nearly 8 million monthly listeners.

“CMT is thrilled to amplify our support as the exclusive streaming partner of this year’s show! The caliber of talent coupled with the generosity and support from the country music community to shine a light on these vital issues makes this a truly can’t-miss event. We’re honored to continue our partnership with ACM Lifting Lives and GLAAD who continue to champion these important causes year after year,” said Alan.

Produced by Herndon’s newly formed charitable foundation, The Foundation for Love & Acceptance, the 2020 Concert For Love & Acceptance will be co-hosted by Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth and Alan, who has hosted the event alongside Herndon since 2017. GLAAD and ACM Lifting Lives are the beneficiaries of event proceeds.



“Nashville is rapidly changing, and country music is becoming an increasingly affirming place for LGBTQ artists and fans. Now in our fifth year, we thought it was more important than ever to shine a light on some of the amazing up-and-coming LGBTQ talent, and we’re so pleased to showcase the music of Shelly, Harper, and Brandon,” said Herndon. ACM Lifting Lives is a first-time event partner in 2020 and will be allocating proceeds to its initiatives. “ACM Lifting Lives is honored to join forces with Ty and the Concert for Love & Acceptance,” said Lyndsay Cruz, Executive Director of ACM Lifting Lives. “We’re honored to support the message of creating a more accepting environment and jumped at the opportunity to help inspire awareness, and healing, through the power of music.” GLAAD and Herndon created the first Concert for Love & Acceptance in 2015 shortly after Herndon became the first male country artist to come out as gay. “GLAAD is proud to have been Ty Herndon’s partner in this groundbreaking endeavor since 2015, and as we press on through this very difficult moment in the health and safety of our nation, LGBTQ Americans are especially vulnerable — including LGBTQ youth who may be isolating in homes that are not accepting of them. Many of them – and their families — are country music fans, and this event will send affirming messages of support and encouragement around the globe,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, President & CEO of GLAAD. Herndon will also serve as executive producer of the 2020 Concert for Love & Acceptance, alongside returning executive producer Zeke Stokes, who has been in that role since the Concert began in 2015. Stokes is President of the newly formed ZS STRATEGIES and a former Vice President of GLAAD. CMT.com Staff Embedded from www.youtube.com



